× Punk Rock band The Mekons performs LIVE in our performance studio

Punk Rock band The Mekons perform live in our performance studio and takes a walk down memory lane as they detail the goods, bads and greats of the business with host Dave Hoekstra.

Jon Langford and Sally Timms of The Mekons talk about their newest album Deserted and Jon’s band the Waco Brothers who will perform during Fitzgerald’s 38th Annual American Music Festival.

For more information on The Mekons visit bloodshotrecords.com.

Keep the conversation going with Dave Hoekstra on Twitter! @DaveHoekstra66