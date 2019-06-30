Punk Rock band The Mekons performs LIVE in our performance studio

Posted 10:30 PM, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51PM, June 29, 2019

Punk Rock band The Mekons perform live in our performance studio and takes a walk down memory lane as they detail the goods, bads and greats of the business with host Dave Hoekstra.

Jon Langford and Sally Timms of The Mekons talk about their newest album Deserted and Jon’s band the Waco Brothers who will perform during Fitzgerald’s 38th Annual American Music Festival.

For more information on The Mekons visit bloodshotrecords.com.

Keep the conversation going with Dave Hoekstra on Twitter! @DaveHoekstra66

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.