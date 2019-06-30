× Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra 06/29/19

Tonight on Nocturnal Journal:

Host Dave Hoekstra talks film, jazz and more with movie producer Bill Horberg whom recently added painting to his list of skills. According to Horberg, he was in the tunnel of film making for so long and drawing has given him an a new outlet.

You may also find more of Bill Horberg’s work Protraits in Jazz on display at Firecat Projects located at 2124 N. Damen. He will perform a live reading Sunday, June 30 from 2PM – 4PM.

Fitzgerald’s 38th Annual American Music Festival begins July 3-6, that’s why owners of FitzGerald’s Night Club in Berwyn and club promotor Donnie Biggins joins Dave in the Allstate Skyline Studio with all the details on how the music fest got started and what people should expect during this years fest.

For more information on Fitzgerald’s 38th Annual American Music Festival visit fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Plus, Punk Rock band The Mekons perform live in our performance studio and takes a walk down memory lane as they detail the goods, bads and greats of the business with host Dave Hoekstra.

Jon Langford and Sally Timms of The Mekons talk about their newest album Deserted and Jon’s band the Waco Brothers who will perform during Fitzgerald’s 38th Annual American Music Festival.

For more information on The Mekons visit bloodshotrecords.com.

