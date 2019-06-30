× Fitzgerald’s prepares for their 38th Annual American Music Festival

Fitzgerald’s 38th Annual American Music Festival begins July 3-6, that’s why owners of Fitzgerald’s Night Club in Berwyn and club promotor Donnie Biggins joins Dave in the Allstate Skyline Studio with all the details on how the music fest got started and what people should expect during this years fest.

For more information on Fitzgerald’s 38th Annual American Music Festival visit fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Keep the conversation going with Dave Hoekstra on Twitter! @DaveHoekstra66