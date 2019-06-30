Far Out 70’s TV Throwback: Alan Alda from M*A*S*H, Charlie’s Angels’ Cheryl Ladd, Laverne & Shirley’s Cindy Williams, Three’s Company’s Suzanne Somers, Gavin McLeod from The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Love Boat

70's TV Group

PHOTO: Cheryl Ladd. Courtesy of Cheryl Ladd Facebook; Alan Alda. Courtesy of Alan Alda; Suzanne Somers, courtesy of suzannesomers.com; Gavin MacLeod, courtesy of Princess Cruises; Cindy Williams at TV Land Awards. AP Photo/Charles Sykes.

Dave Plier travels back to 1970’s television featuring conversations with Alan Alda from M*A*S*H, Cheryl Ladd from ‘Charlie’s Angels’, Cindy Williams from ‘Laverne & Shirley’, Suzanne Somers from ‘Three’s Company’ and Gavin MacLeod from ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and ‘The Love Boat’.

 

