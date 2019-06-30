× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | 06.30.19 | Avengers: Endgame with Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, PRIDE parade preparations, and more

It’s a special show today on Dean Richards’ Sunday morning as Dean prepares for Chicago’s 50th Annual Pride Parade with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot heading the parade as Grand Marshall!

Might miss your chance to see Dean? Meet him at the Niles 4th of July parade this Thursday as he serves as the Grand Marshall!

Scooters everywhere! Earlier this month the city of Chicago launched the Electric Shared Scooter Pilot Program June 15 and its expected to last four months. With over 60,000 rides in the first week, the pilot has proven popular. However, not everyone is as enthused. Listen to what Dean says about them.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters and expected to continue to break records in the box office. That’s why Dean sat down with Directors Joe and Anthony Russo as they talk about the deleted scenes and the preview of the newest Marvel movie Spiderman: Far From Home.

Plus, Dean’s talking about some of his savory summer favorites he’ll be cooking for you on WGN News LIVE. Weber’s Master Griller and Author Jamie Purviance joins the conversation over the phone as he shares some of his favorite grilling recipes and some helpful tips on how to perfect grilling all of your favorite summer bbq meals.

