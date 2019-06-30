× Chris Mooney on Partisan Gerrymandering |The Sunday Spin

Rick Pearson speaks with Chris Mooney, political scientist, from the University of Illinois on the gerrymandering ruling. The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that partisan gerrymandering cannot be challenged in federal court.

The court’s 5-4 decision ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, to close federal courthouse doors to partisan gerrymandering legal challenges shifts the focus of countering electoral map bias to the states. Chris brings you the information you should know about the ruling.