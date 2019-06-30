× Brian Noonan Show | 06.30.19 | Irish Fest, Scooters, LIVE band and more

Tonight with Brian Noonan:

Host Brian Noonan kicks off the show after a White Sox victory with President of the Irish American Heritage Center of the in preparation for the Irish Fest and all the fun details.

For more information on the Irish Fest visit irish-american.org.

What are your thoughts on the recent scooter pilot program in Chicago? Brian discusses the details of the program and what to expect.

Plus, Irish band St. James Green who will perform during Irish Fest performs LIVE in our performance studio.

