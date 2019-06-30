× Blockbuster Blake on old movies, new movies and your bucket list for the upcoming holiday weekend

Movie critic Blake Stubbs joins The Matt Bubala Show with host Jon Hansen to talk all things entertainment. This weekend, Blake and Jon discuss movies that are meant for kids, but films that adults also love. Listeners share their favorites and we take a trip down memory lane with some classic movies. Some on the list are Up, Lion King, The Brave Little Toaster, E.T. and more. Tune for the full segment to for all of Blake’s recommendations!