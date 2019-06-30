Andrew Shaw back with the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks' Andrew Shaw, right, is sent flying after colliding with St. Louis Blues' Scottie Upshall while reaching for a puck during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round Stanley Cup playoff series Monday, April 25, 2016, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

by Scott King
@ScottKingMedia

The Blackhawks re-acquired two-time Stanley Cup champion Andrew Shaw from the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Chicago also received a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft from the Canadiens in exchange for a second and seventh-round in the 2020 draft and third-round pick in 2021.

The 27-year-old winger’s contract has an average annual value of $3,900,000 and he’s signed through the 2021-22 season. Last year, Shaw had 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) with Montreal.

He was a member of the Blackhawks from 2012 to 2016 and won two Stanley Cups (2013 and 2015) with the franchise. Shaw was traded to Montreal in 2016 for two second-round picks, one of which became Alex DeBrincat.

The feisty forward said he missed Chicago when the Canadiens played at the United Center this past December.

“Yeah, obviously I do,” Shaw said. “I was 20 when I moved here alone. No money, no car, nothing and had a lot of success, a lot of fun, a lot of good memories… So obviously I’m going to miss it here.”

The move adds much-needed help to Chicago’s bottom six and gives the Blackhawks a dependable special teams player who can play some center as well.

According to CapFriendly, after signing Shaw, the Hawks have $8,036,539 in projected cap space with a roster of 18 (eight forwards/eight defensemen/two goalies) ahead of free agency opening up on Monday.

