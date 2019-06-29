× Startup Showcase: Scoots, InnaMed, & R3 Printing

David Costello, is the founder of Scoots and won second place at NU ‘19 VentureCat for the Business to Consumer category. Scoots is the worlds first plant based footwear brand and the first product is the All-Day Slipon, an amazingly comfortable versatile shoe that is made of plants!

Co-founder of InnaMed, Eshwar Inapuri, contributed to R&D at the University of Pennsylvania combining microfluidics, optics and cloud computing to develop multiplexed, smartphone-based digital ELISA and digital PCR assays for high throughout protein and DNA quantitation. InnaMed (on Republic) is developing a simple at-home blood testing device to enable patients to painlessly and rapidly capture the same blood test data that physicians use to manage heart failure today from the comfort of their home. Blood testing currently requires travel to a lab or doctor’s office, painful, high-volume venous draws and long wait times. InnaMed hopes to increase the frequency of blood testing by eliminating these barriers.

Dan Downs is the co-founder and head of business development for R3 Printing, a New York-based industrial automation company developing 3D printer technology for customers in the commercial and defense markets. R3 Printing aims to bring you a world where custom, 3D-printed products are available at prices that can compete with mass production. R3 Printer is a new standard in enterprise-grade 3D printing.