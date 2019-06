× Saturday Night Special with Amy Guth | Full Show 06.29.19

Tonight, on the Saturday Night Special, Amy talks with Victoria Elena Nones Co-Founder & CEO of Satira, a business that teaches you how to be funny, and with Kaben Clauson, Founder of TruePublic, an app that gives you the chance to know what people in your life really think by maintaining anonymous. They’re both trying to make the world better, but in vastly different ways.

