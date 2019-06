× OTL #663: The Legacy Project, Clean Energy Jobs Act isn’t dead, Mini-golf uniting North Lawndale

Mike Stephen learns about an LGBTQ history initiative called The Legacy Project, gets an update on clean energy policy from Rep. Ann Williams, and talks to a local artist helping to unite North Lawndale through mini-golf. The local music on this week’s show comes from SuperKnova.

