Movie Producer Bill Horberg and his new found hobby

Host Dave Hoekstra talks film, jazz and more with movie producer William Horberg whom recently added painting to his list of skills. According to Horberg, he was in the tunnel of film making for so long and drawing has given him an a new outlet. His new found hobby has led to his illustrations in a new book, “The Jazz Alphabet” by Neil Shapiro. You can get your copy of “The Jazz Alphabet” on Amazon or at jazzalphabet.com.

You may also find more of William Horberg’s work Protraits in Jazz on display at Firecat Projects through August 30 located at 2124 N. Damen. He will perform a live reading Sunday, June 30 from 2PM – 4PM.

