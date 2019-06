× John Williams Saturday Show 6/29/19

John is joined by Mike Nowak and Peggy Malecki, co-hosts on WCGO and gardening experts, to talk about their Chicago Excellence in Gardening Awards. John shares some facts about this weekend’s 50th anniversary of Stonewall. Plus, the Mincing Rascals discuss politics and we rate other stories of the week from 1-100 on the VibeScore segment!