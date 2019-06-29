Highlights: White Sox 6 – Twins 4 – 6/28/19

Posted 1:35 AM, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:11AM, June 29, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez celebrates after he hit a two-run home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, June 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins – June 28, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.