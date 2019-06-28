Wintrust Business Lunch 6/28/19: O’hare Renovation Hiccups, Loop Demographics & Taste of Chicago 2019

Posted 1:09 PM, June 28, 2019, by
SINGLE USE ONLY BIZ LUNCH 6/28/19

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

O’hare has had a number of renovations in recent years, but not without it’s hiccups. Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis discussed the “people mover” that has been shut down for almost a year now and what project is next for the airport overhaul. Jessica Cabe is sharing the numbers behind the immense business/resident growth of the Loop with, Neal Heitz is previewing this year’s Taste of Chicago on July 10th-July 14th, and Stephanie Goldberg is explaining why area hospitals just got a lot more harmonious.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.