Wintrust Business Lunch 6/28/19: O’hare Renovation Hiccups, Loop Demographics & Taste of Chicago 2019

O’hare has had a number of renovations in recent years, but not without it’s hiccups. Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis discussed the “people mover” that has been shut down for almost a year now and what project is next for the airport overhaul. Jessica Cabe is sharing the numbers behind the immense business/resident growth of the Loop with, Neal Heitz is previewing this year’s Taste of Chicago on July 10th-July 14th, and Stephanie Goldberg is explaining why area hospitals just got a lot more harmonious.