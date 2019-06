× Walter Jacobson on 2020 Democratic presidential debates: “They’ve got to start thinking about how they’re sounding before…talking”

Walter Jacobson joins John Williams to share his Perspective on the second night of the 2020 Democratic Presidential debate, from Joe Biden’s pass to Kamala Harris’s media-led lead. And, they discuss the spit transferred in The Aviary from an employee of the high-end Chicago restaurant, to Eric Trump’s face.