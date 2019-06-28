Video: Weekend Warning for a weekend that FINALLY feels like summer!

It finally feels like summertime in Chicago, and just in time, too. There are many events on the calendar this weekend, including the 50th Annual Chicago Pride Parade, expected to draw one million spectators. Whether you’re planning to attend that or any of the many other events in the area, as Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

Shows each night

Fri: Little Big Town

Saturday: Atlanta Drum Academy/Counting Crows

Sugarland

Ticket prices vary

https://www.ravinia.org/calendar

Millennium Art Festival

Lake Street at Michigan

Free

artwork, food, live music

https://amdurproductions.com/event/millennium-art-festival-2019/

Logan Square Arts Festival

Two stages of live music, visual art, performance art. Dance, family crafts.

Logan Square

Donation

http://www.logansquareartsfestival.com/

Backlot Bash

Part of pride weekend

Andersonville at Clark and Berwyn

Drag festival

Family vent

Variety of performances

https://www.backlotbashchicago.com/home-page/

NASCAR Summer Festival

Chicagoland Speedway

A variety of races

White Sox host the Twins

FRIDAY

Outlaw Music Festival

https://blackbirdpresents.com/concert/outlaw-music-festival-tour-2019/

Willie Nelson and friends at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.

Tickets $20-$59

Allstate Arena

Shawn Mendes

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

SATURDAY

Pride in the Park Chicago (pride concert)

Petrillo Music Shell in Grant Park

Fireworks

Two dozen artists

1-10

https://prideintheparkchicago.com/

Chicago Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival

$19

15 tasting tickets with food and drink specials for sale.

Concrete Cowboy

https://www.facebook.com/events/2362691654004563

Ultra Fresh

Provides drink tickets to sample “packaged within a week” with food trucks, live art.

W. Carroll Ave.

5-9

https://www.thehopreview.com/blog/ultrafresh

Cardboard Regatta

Lake Ellyn in Glen Ellyn. Cardboard boats

Free

Food trucks

http://www.glenellyn4thofjuly.com/BoatRegattaPicnic.html

Dog Days

Cantigny Park in Wheaton

Free

Pet play area, adoptions, agility demonstrations. Vendors

https://cantigny.org/event/dog-days/

PurpleStride Chicago

Benefits Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

Walk at Soldier Field

$10-40

The United Center

Jennifer Lopez

Zac Brown Band

Northerly Island

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Chi-Town Hot Sauce Expo

Hot sauce tastings, competitive eating, 25 vendors, cocktail competition, and a chihuahua beauty pageant.

Seatgeek stadium

Tickets $3-50

http://www.chitownhotsauceexpo.com/

Lyrical Lemonade Summer BAsh

Hip-hop

Douglas park

Tickets vary

12-9:45 both days

https://www.thesummersmash.com/

SUNDAY

Chicago Pride Parade

150 floats, decorated vehicles, performers, marching bands, more than 750-thousand spectators

Beginning at Broadway and Montrose.

Noon

A million spectators expected

Chicago Mariachi Festival

Millennium Park

4-8:30

Free

https://do312.com/events/2019/6/30/chicago-mariachi-festival

Chicago 10k

Closes Balbo, Columbus, and Roosevelt in Grant Park in the morning

Registration

8am

https://runmfg.com/events/chicago10k

___________________________________________________

FESTIVALS/BLOCK PARTIES

Millennium Art Festival

Logan Square Arts Festival

Backlot Bash

NASCAR Summer Festival

FOOD/DRINK

Chicago Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival

Ultra Fresh

Chi-Town Hot Sauce Expo

MUSIC

Ravinia

Outlaw Music Festival

Pride in the Park Chicago (pride concert)

Shawn Mendes (Allstate Arena)

Jennifer Lopez (united center)

Lyrical Lemonade Summer BAsh

Chicago Mariachi Festival

Zac Brown Band (Northerly Island)

EXERCISE/SPORTS

PurpleStride Chicago

Chicago 10k

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

Millennium Art Festival

Logan Square Arts Festival

OTHER

Cardboard Regatta

Dog Days

Chicago Pride Parade