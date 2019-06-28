Video: Weekend Warning for a weekend that FINALLY feels like summer!

It finally feels like summertime in Chicago, and just in time, too. There are many events on the calendar this weekend, including the 50th Annual Chicago Pride Parade, expected to draw one million spectators. Whether you’re planning to attend that or any of the many other events in the area, as Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.
ALL WEEKEND
Ravinia
- Shows each night
- Fri: Little Big Town
- Saturday: Atlanta Drum Academy/Counting Crows
- Sugarland
- Ticket prices vary
- https://www.ravinia.org/calendar
Millennium Art Festival
- Lake Street at Michigan
- Free
- artwork, food, live music
- https://amdurproductions.com/event/millennium-art-festival-2019/
Logan Square Arts Festival
- Two stages of live music, visual art, performance art. Dance, family crafts.
- Logan Square
- Donation
- http://www.logansquareartsfestival.com/
Backlot Bash
- Part of pride weekend
- Andersonville at Clark and Berwyn
- Drag festival
- Family vent
- Variety of performances
- https://www.backlotbashchicago.com/home-page/
NASCAR Summer Festival
- Chicagoland Speedway
- A variety of races
White Sox host the Twins
FRIDAY
Outlaw Music Festival
- https://blackbirdpresents.com/concert/outlaw-music-festival-tour-2019/
- Willie Nelson and friends at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.
- Tickets $20-$59
Allstate Arena
- Shawn Mendes
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
SATURDAY
Pride in the Park Chicago (pride concert)
- Petrillo Music Shell in Grant Park
- Fireworks
- Two dozen artists
- 1-10
- https://prideintheparkchicago.com/
Chicago Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival
- $19
- 15 tasting tickets with food and drink specials for sale.
- Concrete Cowboy
- https://www.facebook.com/events/2362691654004563
Ultra Fresh
- Provides drink tickets to sample “packaged within a week” with food trucks, live art.
- W. Carroll Ave.
- 5-9
- https://www.thehopreview.com/blog/ultrafresh
Cardboard Regatta
- Lake Ellyn in Glen Ellyn. Cardboard boats
- Free
- Food trucks
- http://www.glenellyn4thofjuly.com/BoatRegattaPicnic.html
Dog Days
- Cantigny Park in Wheaton
- Free
- Pet play area, adoptions, agility demonstrations. Vendors
- https://cantigny.org/event/dog-days/
PurpleStride Chicago
- Benefits Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
- Walk at Soldier Field
- $10-40
The United Center
- Jennifer Lopez
Zac Brown Band
- Northerly Island
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
Chi-Town Hot Sauce Expo
- Hot sauce tastings, competitive eating, 25 vendors, cocktail competition, and a chihuahua beauty pageant.
- Seatgeek stadium
- Tickets $3-50
- http://www.chitownhotsauceexpo.com/
Lyrical Lemonade Summer BAsh
- Hip-hop
- Douglas park
- Tickets vary
- 12-9:45 both days
- https://www.thesummersmash.com/
SUNDAY
Chicago Pride Parade
- 150 floats, decorated vehicles, performers, marching bands, more than 750-thousand spectators
- Beginning at Broadway and Montrose.
- Noon
- A million spectators expected
Chicago Mariachi Festival
- Millennium Park
- 4-8:30
- Free
- https://do312.com/events/2019/6/30/chicago-mariachi-festival
Chicago 10k
- Closes Balbo, Columbus, and Roosevelt in Grant Park in the morning
- Registration
- 8am
- https://runmfg.com/events/chicago10k
