Video: Weekend Warning for a weekend that FINALLY feels like summer!

Posted 2:41 PM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:39PM, June 28, 2019

It finally feels like summertime in Chicago, and just in time, too. There are many events on the calendar this weekend, including the 50th Annual Chicago Pride Parade, expected to draw one million spectators. Whether you’re planning to attend that or any of the many other events in the area, as Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

Millennium Art Festival

Logan Square Arts Festival

Backlot Bash

NASCAR Summer Festival

  • Chicagoland Speedway
  • A variety of races

White Sox host the Twins

FRIDAY

Outlaw Music Festival

Allstate Arena

  • Shawn Mendes

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

SATURDAY

Pride in the Park Chicago (pride concert)

Chicago Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival

Ultra Fresh

Cardboard Regatta

Dog Days

PurpleStride Chicago

  • Benefits Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
  • Walk at Soldier Field
  • $10-40

The United Center

  • Jennifer Lopez

Zac Brown Band

  • Northerly Island

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Chi-Town Hot Sauce Expo

Lyrical Lemonade Summer BAsh

SUNDAY

Chicago Pride Parade

  • 150 floats, decorated vehicles, performers, marching bands, more than 750-thousand spectators
  • Beginning at Broadway and Montrose.
  • Noon
  • A million spectators expected

Chicago Mariachi Festival

Chicago 10k

