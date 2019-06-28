Vic’s Picks 6.28.19 | David Bowie, The Band, Ramones and The Rolling Stones

Posted 5:35 AM, June 28, 2019

Vic Vaughn listens to the greatest albums of all time

WGN’s Vic Vaughn is tackling 5 classic albums each week from Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time.

This week, Vic shares his thoughts David Bowie’s Ziggy StarudustMusic from Big Pink by The Band, The Ramones’ self-titled debut and The Rolling Stones’ Let It Bleed.

Listen every week and follow Vic’s journey on Instagram.

