× The Top Five@5 (06/28/19): President Trump tells Putin “don’t meddle in the election,” Gov. Pritzker signs $45 billion tax plan, a lost Whitney Houston track is released, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, June 28th, 2019:

(Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna Davlantes)

President Trump during a photo op with Vladimir Putin was pressed by reporters to ask the Russian President to not meddle in the 2020 election. Gov. Pritzker signed new bills that will make up the $45 billion plan to upgrade roads, bridges, and universities state-wide. A lost Whitney Houston track has been found and will be her first new single since her death in 2012. A trailer for a reboot of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ has been released, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3653225/3653225_2019-06-28-231525.64kmono.mp3

