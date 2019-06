× The Opening Bell 6/28/19: Boeing’s New Plane Concerns

Steve Grzanich recapped some of the most notable business headlines of the week before checking in with Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skit.com). The two discussed the latest coming out of the 737 Max airline story along with news for passengers with sever allergie, and the the underdog airline, Air Italy, inching into US Airspace.