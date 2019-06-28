The John Williams Show Full Podcast 6.28.19: The Democratic debate, Illinois’ new gas tax, and phone falls on the CTA

June 28, 2019

John Williams broadcasts from the roof at the Tribune Tower overlooking Michigan Avenue.

John Williams begins by discussing last night’s Democratic debate and the legacy of Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Then, John speaks to Chicago Tonight political correspondent Amanda Vinicky about Illinois’ new gas tax. Next, John speaks to CTA spokesperson Brian Steele about the recent incident involving a women who fell off of the tracks while trying to reach for her dropped phone. Then, John circles back to the Democratic debate in a discussion with legendary news anchor Walter Jacobson. Finally, it’s another segment of “Fun Things To Do This Weekend” and wraps up with the weekly “Bright Side of Life” segment.

