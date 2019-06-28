× Sugar Ray “Sugar Ray” vs. 2 Dudes 1 Disc [Special Guest: Ashley Bihun]

Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & an officially sanctioned music expert review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe today!

On this episode of 2 Dudes 1 Disc, host Mike Heidemann is joined by the producer with the skills to pay the bills, the “all day Sugar Ray” mega-fan, and WGN Radio’s rocking up-and-comer, Ashley Bihun. We take on the catchy and surprisingly eclectic album by the 90s pop-rock powerhouse Sugar Ray “Sugar Ray”.

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here:



Host – Michael Heidemann