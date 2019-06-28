Sugar Ray “Sugar Ray” vs. 2 Dudes 1 Disc [Special Guest: Ashley Bihun]

Posted 9:00 AM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:01AM, June 28, 2019

Sugar Ray "Sugar Ray" vs. 2 Dudes 1 Disc [Michael Heidemann and Ashley Bihun]

Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & an officially sanctioned music expert review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe today!

On this episode of 2 Dudes 1 Disc, host Mike Heidemann is joined by the producer with the skills to pay the bills, the “all day Sugar Ray” mega-fan, and WGN Radio’s rocking up-and-comer, Ashley Bihun.  We take on the catchy and surprisingly eclectic album by the 90s pop-rock powerhouse Sugar Ray “Sugar Ray”.

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here:

Each week, “Music Insider” Michael Heidemann reviews, dissects and discusses a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe and Message Us today!

Related Story
White Reaper | ‘The World’s Best American Band’ Shares Their Remarkable Journey Over A Bottle of Josh Wine

Like what you hear?  Have a question or want to get in contact with 2 Dudes 1 Disc?

 Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann

 

WGN RADIO’s Sound Sessions, Chicago’s premiere music based podcast for WGN Radio Chicago — Recent guests on our podcast include Thrice, Mastodon, Third Eye Blind, Victor Wooten, Thundercat, Royal Blood, Flux Pavilion, Andrew WK, and others . WGN RADIO CHICAGO’s Sound Sessions is Chicago’s premiere music podcast. Distributed on the Nationally Broadcasted Radio Station: WGN RADIO Chicago (Tribune Broadcasting).  Hosted by nationally known music journalist and radio host, Michael Heidemann – Sound Sessions connects listeners with their favorite artists who are performing in the legendary music city of Chicago, IL. You can check out Sound Sessions at: wgnradio.com/category/soundsessions/
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.