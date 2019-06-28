× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.28.19: Steve Saved Horses from a Pack of Wolves

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, Representative Mike Quigley chats with us. Next we have on our MVPP of the day, Vito Pellicano, who is the the director of The Search For Aliveness which is a documentary series about how to live a life of passion and discover your true self. Then, in studio Bridget Gainer and Blogger Eileen Barrins live in studio. On the latter half of the show we are joined with actor, Colins Egglesfield on to talk about his book about Life, Cancer and Hollywood.