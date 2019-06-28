× Singer Taylor Dayne Tells It To Our Hearts

Pop icon Taylor Dayne joins Jerry Nunn and Ji Suk Yi in-studio to talk her new music, motherhood, being friends with Prince, and her new book, “Tell It To My Heart: How I Lost My S#*T, Conquered My Fear, and Found My Voice”. “Tell It to My Heart” is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and iTunes.



Taylor will be making an appearance at Pride in The Park Saturday, June 29th at Grant Park.

For details, visit www.prideintheparkchicago.com and www.taylordayne.com.