Singer Taylor Dayne Tells It To Our Hearts

Posted 4:04 PM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, June 28, 2019

From left to right: Jerry Nunn, Taylor Dayne, and Ji Suk Yi.

Pop icon Taylor Dayne joins Jerry Nunn and Ji Suk Yi in-studio to talk her new music, motherhood, being friends with Prince, and her new book, “Tell It To My Heart: How I Lost My S#*T, Conquered My Fear, and Found My Voice”. “Tell It to My Heart” is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and iTunes.

Taylor will be making an appearance at Pride in The Park Saturday, June 29th at Grant Park.

For details, visit www.prideintheparkchicago.com and www.taylordayne.com.

