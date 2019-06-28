Roe Conn Full Show (6/28/19): LIVE Music from The Pheromones, Pat Tomasulo is man of the e-scooter, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, June 28th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory forecasts some stormy weather for Chicago’s Pride Parade, Lauren Lapka presents her Festival Frenzy rundown of the weekend’s offerings; WGN-TV’s Pat Tomasulo talks about his interactions with e-scooter users on the next episode of “Man of the People;” Richard Roeper reviews what he calls a sleeper for best picture -“Wild Rose;” the Top Five@5 features new music from Whitney Houston; The American Craft Spirits Association rolls out the Canarble Wagon; and The Pheromones.
