Roe Conn Full Show (6/28/19): LIVE Music from The Pheromones, Pat Tomasulo is man of the e-scooter, and more…

Posted 10:46 PM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, July 2, 2019

Roe Conn (Photo: Mike Po)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, June 28th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory forecasts some stormy weather for Chicago’s Pride Parade, Lauren Lapka presents her Festival Frenzy rundown of the weekend’s offerings; WGN-TV’s Pat Tomasulo talks about his interactions with e-scooter users on the next episode of “Man of the People;” Richard Roeper reviews what he calls a sleeper for best picture -“Wild Rose;” the Top Five@5 features new music from Whitney Houston; The American Craft Spirits Association rolls out the Canarble Wagon; and The Pheromones.

