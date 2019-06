× No wire hangers ever! Blogger Eileen O’Connor Barrins shares anecdotes from her family life

No wire hangers ever! Blogger Eileen O’Connor Barrins shares anecdotes from her life with her popular blog “No Wire Hangers Ever”. Everything from her love for the movie “Mommie Dearest” to her crazies experiences with her ‘Aunt Batsy’ are examined in this fun slice of life blog. For more information visit: http://www.nowirehangersever.com