× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-28-19: “New Cubs pitcher Craig Kimbrel has an OCD baseball quirk where he hangs his arm out like he’s Frankenstein. Remember when the only quirk closers had were fancy mustaches?”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include how the new marijuana law doesn’t follow the “no smoking” laws that are already in effect, the winners and losers of last night’s Democratic debate, new rodent control teams being added to fight Chicago’s rat population, Craig Kimbrel making his Cubs debut, Tim Anderson heading to the IL, Yonder Alonso being designated for assignment, the White Sox starting a weekend series against the Twins, the Bulls making some noise in NBA free agency and the upcoming Pride Parade on Sunday.