Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: June 28, 2019

Posted 11:48 AM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:39PM, June 28, 2019
Google, Trends, 2019, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle, 4th of July, Democrats, Republicans, Presidential Debates, Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Julián Castro, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, and John Delaney, Marianne Williamson, John Hickenlooper, Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, and Eric Swalwell, The Office, NBC, Comcast, Universal Studios, Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Space X, Falcon, Historic Mission, BET Awards, Nicki Minaj, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Spiderman Far From Home, Spiderman, Marvel Comics, MCU, Marvel Studios, Sony, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Youtube, Video, Fireworks, Movies

Doodle for Google (Photo Courtesy of Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Top YouTube Video of The Week: Tom Holland, Zendaya & Jacob Batalon Answer the Web’s Most Searched Questions | WIRED

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.