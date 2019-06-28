Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson talks with WGN’s Ryan Burrow about the end of her term, immigration, ‘Mayor Pete’ and the 2020 Election

Posted 5:59 PM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, June 28, 2019

Mayor of Gary, Indiana Karen Freeman-Wilson speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson is at the United States Conference of Mayors 87th Annual Meeting in Honolulu this weekend.  She’s taking part in forums and panel discussions with fellow mayors about some of the issues they’re seeing like policing, climate change, violence, and numerous other topics.

Freeman-Wilson lost her re-election bid earlier this year, and is on her way out of office.  WGN’s Ryan Burrow spoke with her about some of the issues Gary, and other cities are facing, her future, her friendship with “Mayor Pete.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.