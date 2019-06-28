× Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson talks with WGN’s Ryan Burrow about the end of her term, immigration, ‘Mayor Pete’ and the 2020 Election

Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson is at the United States Conference of Mayors 87th Annual Meeting in Honolulu this weekend. She’s taking part in forums and panel discussions with fellow mayors about some of the issues they’re seeing like policing, climate change, violence, and numerous other topics.

Freeman-Wilson lost her re-election bid earlier this year, and is on her way out of office. WGN’s Ryan Burrow spoke with her about some of the issues Gary, and other cities are facing, her future, her friendship with “Mayor Pete.”