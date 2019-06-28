A Chicago Transit Authority Green Line train travels West away from downtown Chicago, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Chicago. Chicago had the biggest population drop among major metropolitan areas, according to new Census data, part of a years-long decline for the region. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Transit Authority Spokesman Brian Steele: When you drop your phone, “Don’t think you can do it yourself”
A Chicago Transit Authority Green Line train travels West away from downtown Chicago, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Chicago. Chicago had the biggest population drop among major metropolitan areas, according to new Census data, part of a years-long decline for the region. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Transit Authority Spokesman Brian Steele joins John Williams to explain the safe protocol for when a customer of the CTA drops belongings on the train tracks. That’s after an incident of that like yesterday, which unfortunately resulted in the customer’s death.