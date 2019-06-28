Chicago Tonight Correspondent Amanda Vinicky: The money “has to go back to roads and infrastructure”

Posted 4:06 PM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, June 28, 2019

Democratic gubernatorial candidate JB Pritzker, left, celebrates winning the Democratic gubernatorial primary with Lt. Governor candidate Juliana Stratton Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Tonight Correspondent Amanda Vinicky joins John Williams to talk about some of the taxes officially going into effect  Monday. One of those is the $.38 increase per gallon of gas.

