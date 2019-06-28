Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Ghostbusters at Ravinia – July 21

2019 marks the 35th anniversary of the 1984 film “Ghostbusters”!

Enjoy an evening at Ravinia on Sunday, July 21 with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Peter M. Bernstein, performing the film’s score live while the movie is shown in its entirety on Pavilion and lawn video screens.

Join our very own entertainment critic Dean Richards who will lead a pre-concert discussion.

Gates open to the public at 5pm and the concert starts at 8pm.

And stop by to see WGN-TV and WGN Radio at Ravinia that evening, too!

Ravinia®, North America’s oldest music festival, stands today as its most musically diverse, presenting over 140 different events throughout the summer. Dine at Ravinia’s restaurants inside the Dining Pavilion. Or, create your entire meal or supplement the picnic you packed at Ravinia’s expanded market, which features grab-and-go food and drinks and hot-food stations.

Ravinia is located at 418 Sheridan Road in Highland Park.