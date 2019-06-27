Wintrust Business Lunch 6/27/19: Celebrating Amazon Prime Day, Railroad Industry Stability, & Amped Kitchens

Posted 1:05 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:57PM, June 27, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY BIZ LUNCH 6/27/19

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Our economy is chugging along and things are good for a lot of U.S. companies, so Steve Bertrand and Ian Sherr reflected on one of the biggest e-commerce phenomena that has grown along with us – Amazon Prime Day. Larry Jordan is explaining the steady efficiency of the rail system that moves 40% of freighted goods in the country, and Amy Guth is talking about the newest food business incubator taking the place of the old Zenith factory in Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.