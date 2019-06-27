× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/27/19: Celebrating Amazon Prime Day, Railroad Industry Stability, & Amped Kitchens

Our economy is chugging along and things are good for a lot of U.S. companies, so Steve Bertrand and Ian Sherr reflected on one of the biggest e-commerce phenomena that has grown along with us – Amazon Prime Day. Larry Jordan is explaining the steady efficiency of the rail system that moves 40% of freighted goods in the country, and Amy Guth is talking about the newest food business incubator taking the place of the old Zenith factory in Belmont Cragin neighborhood.