What happens when the internet doesn’t remember loved ones lost to AIDS?

Posted 10:48 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47PM, June 27, 2019

Uncle Vince Aids Memorial Instagram

What happens when the internet doesn’t remember loved ones lost to AIDS? You make it happen. Justin’s wife Julie tells the incredible story about her quest to honor the life and legacy of her Uncle Vince, who died of complications related to AIDS on March 5th, 1989.

