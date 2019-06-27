× Wendy Snyder and Jimmy Mac Full Show 6.27.19

Wendy is joined by special guest co-host, Jimmy Mac. Jimmy is the host of “Rebel Force Radio” and he just so happens to be Wendy’s husband. Together they welcome George Allen Boswell (aka Chicken George) from season 1 of “Big Brother” into the studio. Plus, Dean Richards gives his review on “Yesterday” and “Annabelle Comes Home”.

