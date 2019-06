× Wendy Snyder and Jimmy Mac Bonus Hour 6.27.19

Today on the bonus hour, Jimmy talks about the latest “Star Wars” news. They also talk about everyday things we don’t do anymore because of technology, how to be more attractive according to science, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.