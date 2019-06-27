× uh-PARENT-ly | The Mom Project: a new way for moms (and some dads) to reenter the workforce

Maybe you’re returning to the job market after staying home with your kids for 10 years. Maybe you have little ones but need to go back for financial reasons. Maybe you realize stay-at-home life isn’t for you, and you want to interact with adults. Whatever your reasons, it can be a challenge to find a job when you’ve got kids at home, but The Mom Project is trying to change that.

uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos talk to Colleen Curtis, Head of Community and Marketing at The Mom Project, about a new effort to connect talented women (and some men) with world-class employers who respect work-life balance.

Like Anne and Tracy on the uh-PARENT-ly Facebook page here. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter. Call them at 331-704-0046, or email them at uhparentlypodcast@gmail.com. And check out Anne’s book, POTTY-MOUTHED: Big Thoughts from Little Brains.