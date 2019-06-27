× Thought Leader Bret McKitrick: Helping Employers Avoid “Quit Threats”

The jobs market is tight right now which means most of the economy is employed and its tough to find the right right candidates for job openings. Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to discuss this situation on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, and how employers can avoid “quit threat” – where employees leverage leaving the company for a something they want.