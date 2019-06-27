× The Road Home Program Serves and Helps Veterans with PTSD

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta joins Steve Cochran on the show the other day to talk about how nearly 1 in 3 veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) related to their military service and The Road Home Program.

The Road Home Program treats PTSD, traumatic brain injury, substance use disorder, mood disorder, military sexual trauma, and other mental and behavioral health diagnoses through a three-week intensive outpatient program, a myriad of specialized clinics, outreach services and advocacy initiatives. All services are coordinated with patients’ local VA hospital to maximize outcomes and avoid duplication. The program also supports veteran hiring, employing two Army veterans, one Navy veteran, a USMC Gold Star Mother and a military spouse to lead outreach services focused on maximizing the power of peer-to-peer care. More about the Road Home Program is available at- roadhomeprogram.org.