The Opening Bell 6/27/19: The Positive/Negative Ripple Effect of Canceling Student Debt

A tight labor market means employers could find their employees in “quit threat” situations, but Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) explained to Steve Grzanich that there are ways for both parties to resolve the impasee on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. (At 19:06) David Aronson (Founder and CEO of Peanut Butter) then jumped on the program to discuss the idea of canceling trillions of dollars worth of student debt in the U.S. and what it could mean for the economy as a whole.