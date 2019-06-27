× The Mincing Rascals 06.27.19: Eric Trump is spit on in Chicago, Robert Mueller to testify, Supreme Court docket, Jussie Smollett

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, along with Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune. First, the Rascals discuss the weight of the incident in which a Chicago restaurant employee spit on Eric Trump. Next, they predict a Robert Mueller Congressional testimony, and how that might play into Trump’s presidency. Then, the Rascals discuss the two controversial issues that made way to the Supreme Court today. The Jussie Smollett case remains a hot topic, nationally. And, finally, the Rascals go over”Elle” Advice Columnist E. Jean Carroll’s allegations against President Trump.

Eric recommends you check out the podcast, “The Anthropocene Reviewed.”

Steve recommends watching “The Kominsky Method” on Netflix.

John recommends reading The World’s Fastest Man by Michael Kranish.

Scott recommends that you check out his drawing, among other things, at Hamilton: The Exhibition.