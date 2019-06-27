× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.27.19: Life 360, Aldis Hodge, Albert Almora, Jr.

John Williams recaps yesterday’s interview with Jim Donovan, father of Michigan baseball player Joe Donovan, currently playing in the College World Series. Then, John wants to know about any odd experiences you’ve had with apps like Life 360. Actor Aldis Hodge then joins the show to talk about “City On a Hill,” working with Kevin Bacon and his cool collection. Attorney and “Legal Face-Off” Host Rich Lenkov explains what would happen if a baseball fan decided to sue the MLB for a foul ball injury. Finally, political commentator Walter Jacobson shares his thoughts on the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate.