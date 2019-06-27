The John Williams NewsClick: Mayor Lightfoot wants the spitting server fired
The Top Five@5 (05/31/19): Mayor Lightfoot calls on Alderman Ed Burke to resign, Paris Hilton releases a new single, Sacha Baron Cohen says Twitter helped Trump become President, and more…
The Top Five@5 (06/04/19): President Trump says Sadiq Khan should “focus on his job,” Mitch McConnell is no fan of Mexico tariffs, Mayor Lightfoot puts more pressure on Ed Burke, and more…
The Top Five@5 (05/23/19): Mayor Lightfoot outlines plan to prevent Memorial Day weekend violence, President Trump call Nancy Pelosi “a mess”, Jamie Foxx flubs his lines on live TV, and more…
The Top Five@5 (05/29/19): Mayor Lightfoot shuts down Ald. Burke, Robert Mueller finally speaks to the public, former ‘Jeopardy’ champ Ken Jennings critiques James Holzhauer, a Disney Princess doesn’t need a man, and more…
Roe Conn Full Show (05.07.19): WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley analyzes the new DCFS audit, Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot meets Ivanka Trump, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…
Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-14-19: “The Mamby on the Beach music festival is heading to Montrose Beach and the move has some bird activists miffed. I guess the birds hate EDM”
Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-23-19: “UNSEALED!”
Mary Ann Ahern on Mayor Lori Lightfoot: “I Didn’t Know She Was Gonna Lay The Gauntlet Down”
The Top Five@5 (06/19/19): Federal agents raid the ward office of another Chicago alderman, Donald Trump Jr. insults Joe Biden, Chance The Rapper tries his stand-up act, and more…
Alderman Ray Lopez (15th): Mayor Lightfoot’s inaugural address was confrontational, not celebratory
Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-21-19: “A Harvard scientist said we have five years to save ourselves from climate change. Five years! Phew! I can start thinking about it later”
Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-24-19: “The CTA announced that they are closing two stops on the Red Line for up to three years, so if you can, get off now”
Amara Enyia on Mayor Lori Lightfoot “Business as usual is not going to be the case”