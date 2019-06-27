× The first Democratic primary debate winner & losers: Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele weighs in on last night’s performances

Former chairperson of the Republican National Committee Michael Steel joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling in for Anna) to discuss the winners and loser of the first Democratic debate for the 2020 presidential race.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3652916/3652916_2019-06-28-002316.64kmono.mp3

