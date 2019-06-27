× The Best Big Brother Houseguest Ever, Chicken George!

Big Brother season one contestant “Chicken” George Boswell of Rockford stops by the WGN Radio studios. George reflects on his time on the show, how he got the call from the producers, working with Julie Chen, what it was like coming back for the All-Star season, what he is doing now post BB, and much more.

