× Team MVP: Facebook & Cryptocurrency

In 2020 Facebook will be entering in the cryptocurrency market with Libra. With the volatility of the cryptocurrency market & Facebook issues with privacy, how will they fair in this new venture? Jeffrey Tucker, Editorial Director for the American Institute for Economic Research, explains why Facebook wishes to enter into the currency market.

For more information about Jeffrey Tucker visit: Aier.org

Follow Jeffrey Tucker on Twitter: Twitter.com/JeffreyTucker

Follow American Institute For Economic Research: Twitter/com/Aier

Want to hear more of Team MVP and Mason Vera Paine? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason & Team MVP on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow the crew on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com