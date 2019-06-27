Steve Dale’s Other World | Former Illinois State Senator William Marovitch on the show “Miracle”

Posted 8:17 AM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:30AM, June 27, 2019

Former Illinois State Senator William Marovitch has always had a special interest in what happens around Wrigleyville, even working with neighbors when the lights are installed. Today, he’s a producer of the show “Miracle” at the Royal George Theater, Chicago.

A conversation about how it’s a miracle that Marovitch somehow came up with the concept before the Cubs won the World Series. And while, yes, the songs are catchy it’s a surprisingly emotional and touching show as well.

Set against the backdrop of the Chicago Cubs 2016 championship season, the story chronicles the life of a northside family whose lives for generations in a family-owned Wrigleyville bar have been intrinsically linked to the Cubbies. In a sense, it’s the story of all Chicago Cubs fans.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.