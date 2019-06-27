× Steve Dale’s Other World | Former Illinois State Senator William Marovitch on the show “Miracle”

Former Illinois State Senator William Marovitch has always had a special interest in what happens around Wrigleyville, even working with neighbors when the lights are installed. Today, he’s a producer of the show “Miracle” at the Royal George Theater, Chicago.

A conversation about how it’s a miracle that Marovitch somehow came up with the concept before the Cubs won the World Series. And while, yes, the songs are catchy it’s a surprisingly emotional and touching show as well.

Set against the backdrop of the Chicago Cubs 2016 championship season, the story chronicles the life of a northside family whose lives for generations in a family-owned Wrigleyville bar have been intrinsically linked to the Cubbies. In a sense, it’s the story of all Chicago Cubs fans.

