× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.27.19: Finally Summertime

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, America’s Debate Coach Todd Graham chats with us. Next, “President Trump” gives us a call. Then our MVPP of the day, Mimi Bajagich, Director of Special Events with Bear Necessities which is a Pediatric Cancer Foundation. On the latter half of the show we are joined with the man who has sold more beer than anyone on the planet, Carm loses the Not-Wed-Yet Game, and Paul Coyte calls in LIVE from London.