Roe Conn Full Show (6/27/19): Roeper reviews Yesterday, Tim Easton performs, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, June 27th, 2019:
WGN’s Steve Bertrand explains how listeners can see American football in London; WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on Gov. JB Pritzker getting a speeding warning while boating in Wisconsin; the Top Five@5 features Cookie Monster singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” at Wrigley Field; Richard Roeper reviews Yesterday & “Loudest Voice”; and American folk musician Tim Easton performs.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!